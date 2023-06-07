Jacksonville teen dies due to multiple firework injuries

The Jacksonville Police Department is reporting an incident where firework injuries left a teenage male deceased.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a "suspicious incident" that happened on Wednesday.

According to reports, officers were called to the area of Meadowlark Street, and once they arrived they found a 14-year-old black juvenile male on the ground.

Officers determined that the teen was deceased and called in the Criminal Investigation Division, who then interviewed a witness.