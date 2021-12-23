Bethany Price was scheduled for a C-section on Dec. 28. Her unborn daughter had other plans.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, Harmony Kathleen Price entered the world at 5 lbs., 10 oz.

"She's very sweet, she's so quiet and so calm," Harmony's mom, Bethany Price said.

However, the way she entered the world, was far from quiet and calm.

"I woke up really early in the morning on Tuesday thinking I had to go to the bathroom," Bethany Price said. "Twenty seconds later, I'm screaming because I tried to push some gas out and instead pushed her feet out."

Bethany Price's husband, son, mother, and siblings were all home at the time.

"When I heard her yelling, the baby's feet are out I'm thinking oh god drama queen," Harmony's grandma, Aly Rivero said.

"Really at that point, all my thoughts shut off and instincts kicked in and I'm like it looks like we're delivering a baby," Harmony's dad, Tyler Price said.

They both called 911 and were walked through the steps to help deliver the baby. They say within minutes Harmony price was born.

"It was an absolute blessing to see everyone come together to work together to bring her into this world. It was a bonding moment for all of us," Rivero said.

Bethany Price was originally scheduled for a cesarean delivery on Dec. 28.