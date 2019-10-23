JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown above is from Franklin's was hiring May 2018.

According Jacksonville Police Chief John Franklin, he confirmed Mayor Bob Johnson of Jacksonville, Ark. asked him to resign on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Franklin said Mayor Johnson claimed morale was low when he was hired and it was continuing to get worse.

Jacksonville city spokeswoman April Kiser said this is not an internal investigation as far as police know.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 22, Franklin resigned and Capt. Joseph McCollough has been named as interim chief.

Franklin was hired as police chief in May 2018.

More on this story as it develops.