Jason Aldean tour with Hardy and Lainey Wilson comes to Walmart AMP this September

ROGERS, Arkansas — Country music star Jason Aldean is bringing Hardy and Lainey Wilson to Rogers this September.

On Thursday (Sept. 9), three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year, Jason Aldean will be at the Walmart AMP with his Back in the Saddle 2021 Tour.

Known as a member of country music’s elite headliners, Aldean's past tours are nearing legendary status as he is one of the first of few acts in the genre to sell out multiple stadiums including UGA’s Sanford Stadium, Fenway Park and Wrigley Field.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday (May 21) at 10:00 a.m. with prices

ranging from $40.50 to $125.50.

The multi-Platinum entertainer announced the tour during Saturday night’s sold-out set at Jason Aldean Live: from The Bonnaroo Farm.

“It’s been emotional being back on stage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend,” shared Aldean. “It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us - the band, the crew and me - happy and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years."

Hardy was 2020 AIMP Songwriter of the Year and has co-penned eight No. 1 singles since 2018 including his own first-ever No. 1 Platinum hit, “One Beer.” Hardy's current single, “Give Heaven Some Hell,” is a hard-charged tribute to a fallen friend, making a statement as the most-added single of the week at country radio upon launch.

Lainey Wilson is one of country music's most buzzed-about new stars having already been named as an “Artist to Watch” by Spotify, MusicRow, Pandora and was included in CMT’s “Next Women of Country” and “Listen Up” programs. Creating a sound and style all her own with “Bell Bottom Country,” which blends traditional country with a modern yet retro flare, Wilson is a fresh, fierce voice in Nashville.

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m., and music will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.amptickets.com, in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office or by phone at (479) 443-5600.