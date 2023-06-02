Jefferson County sheriffs investigate possible drowning

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department has launched an investigation after they found a deceased man in a swimming pool early on Monday morning.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is conducting an investigation after a body was found in a swimming pool just after 2:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

According to reports, officers arrived at a home in the 2100 block of Cook road and found a man later identified as 80-year-old Willis Baker dead in his swimming pool.

Reports state that foul play is not suspected but the body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.