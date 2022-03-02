JetBlue co-pilot taken off plane, NFTA official confirms he was legally drunk

Flight 2465 from Buffalo to Fort Lauderdale, FL was delayed on Wednesday morning after the pilot noticed his co-pilot was impaired and had a smell of alcohol.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Passengers aboard JetBlue flight 2465 did not take off as planned this morning from Buffalo.

According to an NFTA spokesperson, a TSA worker noticed one of the pilots for the flight appeared to be impaired.

NFTA police were called and officers entered the plane and took the male co-pilot off the plane. He was immediately given a breathalyzer and according to the NFTA, he registered a .17 BAC.

Passengers tell Two On Your Side the pilot was seen walking on the tarmac and placed in a patrol car.

The co-pilot is identified as 52-year-old James Clifton.

Clifton was released to JetBlue security and may face federal charges.

2 On Your Side reached out to JetBlue for a statement. The company issued one late Wednesday afternoon, saying the pilot "has been removed from his duties."

"The safety of JetBlue’s customers and crewmembers is our first priority," the statement said. "We adhere to all DOT rules and requirements concerning alcohol at all times and have a very strict zero tolerance internal alcohol policy.

"We are aware of the incident that occurred this morning in Buffalo and are cooperating fully with law enforcement. We are also conducting our own internal investigation. The crewmember involved has been removed from his duties."