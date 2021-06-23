Job training centers seeing boom as supplemental unemployment benefits are set to end

With only three days until Arkansas' supplemental unemployment benefits end, job training centers are noticing an increase in those seeking assistance finding a job.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With just three days until Arkansas' supplemental unemployment benefits end, job training centers are seeing a spike in the number of people seeking job search help.

At Goodwill Industries of Arkansas, their services have seen a massive increase over the past month.

"Since the Governor announced the end of the supplemental insurance program about a month ago, we've seen a 62% increase in client traffic into our career centers across the state," Tammy Wheaton, Director of The Academy, Goodwill's training services, said.

That help is needed. Wheaton said many people coming in are now "rusty," as they now transition into looking for work.

"They can get that additional career guidance, that job search assistance," Wheaton said. "Help them have a resume built, they can work with interviewing skills so if they come into the center, they'll get more one-on-one attention."

As more people start using the center's in-person tools, it provides an opportunity for companies to hire from there as well.

Wednesday saw one company looking to hire over 90 positions – something Juan Nieves jumped at.

"I'm very excited about this opportunity," Nieves said. "It sounds like this is something I could see me sticking with for awhile."

Nieves is a little different than some of the other candidates who applied Wednesday– he's already employed.

But he's still applying to see what's out there and to search for a new beginning.

"I was offered a lead position, so I'm not coming in on an entry level," Nieves said. "I'm not upper management but I'm somewhere in the middle."

Nieves was able to find a job quickly Wednesday.

It's been a common story the past couple of months, as there's not enough employees to go around.

"They really need employees. Most of the employers that we are working with, they have several positions available," Wheaton said. "They desperately need those positions filled."

While Nieves' job search is over, he's got advice for those still searching.