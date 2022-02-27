Missing Arkansas man found dead with dog still alive by his side

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office located the body of Timothy Reels around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. His dog, who is still alive, was found right beside him.

JOHNSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of a missing man has been found in Johnson County Monday, Feb. 28.

Deputies say, Timothy Reels, 62, was last seen on Monday, Feb. 21. Reels' dog and his ATV were also reported missing. The sheriff's office says his 4-wheeler was found abandoned in the Spadra Bottoms Sunday, Feb. 27.

His body was discovered about 1/4 mile from where his ATV was found. His dog, who is still alive, was found beside him. The animal was safely taken to a local veterinarian to be examined.

The sheriff's office responded to the 911 call on Feb. 27 around 4:30 a.m. Reels' cell phone and truck were located at his home.

The sheriff's office, Hartman Fire, JC Search & Rescue, JC Dive Team, and Arkansas Game & Fish initiated a search using tools such as multiple K9s, ATVs, boats, and drones.