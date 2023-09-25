x
Two Jonesboro officers make an eggs-cellent save

After officers with Jonesboro police arrived at the scene, they quickly realized they had a very interesting job they had to cock-a-doodle-do.

JONESBORO, Ark. — After a woman in Jonesboro got home and saw something unusual sitting on her front porch, she called the Jonesboro Police Department to assist her. 

Once the two police officers arrived at the apartment on Walker Place, they quickly realized they had a very interesting job they had to cock-a-doodle-do.

Ptl. Nathan Swindle quickly tried to wrangle up a chicken, as Cpl. Maurice Kinnard assisted and kept watch.

Officer Swindle saved the day by catching the chicken and returned it to its home safely. 

After an eggs-cellent job well done by the officers, the resident was then safely able to enter her home once again. 

