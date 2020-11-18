Judge drops national fraternity from explicit photos lawsuit involving UA student

The lawsuit alleges a fraternity pledge took photos of sexual activity involving the woman without her consent at a party in 2017.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A judge has dismissed a national fraternity from a lawsuit over the distribution of sexually explicit photographs of a female student at the University of Arkansas.

Washington County Circuit Judge Doug Martin on Monday dismissed the case against Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity Inc., but ordered the lawsuit to proceed against the national organization's local chapter.

The Arkansas-Democrat Gazette says the woman argued that the national organization failed to train and oversee the local chapter.