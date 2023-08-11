Judge extends air conditioning order that stops Hot Springs apartment complex from taking units from tennants

In July, residents at the Greenbriar apartment complex expressed their frustrations about paying for an air conditioning unit.

A Garland County judge extended an order that halts an apartment complex from removing air conditioning units from tenants' homes.

Tenants said the apartment complex would take them away if they couldn't afford to pay for the air conditioning unit.

A temporary order stopping them from doing that was issued last week and was initially set to expire on Aug. 7.