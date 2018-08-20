A Pulaski County judge ruled Monday that the Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) must release Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's work history while she was employed there.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox made the ruling after an employee with the Democratic Party of Arkansas (DPA) filed a lawsuit against the DHS to release Rutledge's file, including the reason for termination.

The lawsuit alleged only part of her personnel file was provided and the remaining was denied due to "public interest issues."

Fox also ruled that the department release an email showing that Rutledge allegedly applied for and was denied unemployment benefits. Rutledge voluntarily quit the department in 2007, but her file was later changed to say she was fired for "gross misconduct."

"Judge Fox's order is a victory for taxpayers and voters," said Chris Burks, lawyer for the DPA employee. "There should be no secret files on our politicians. All Arkansans have a right to information so voters can hold government accountable."

Rutledge previously called the lawsuit "dragging up decade-old fakes news" and that the Democratic Party was "once again lying to voters."

Now, in a statement, Rutledge said this decision is "a clear misinterpretation of the Freedom of Information Act" and that it puts legislators and government employees "in jeopardy of having their records distorted."

In her statement, she claims that DHS officials have acknowledged that she voluntarily resigned and that the documents should not be released.

She then claimed that her former supervisors at DHS altered her personnel file to "reflect something that was completely false."

We've reached out to Rutledge for further comment on the ruling.

