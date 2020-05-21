ARKANSAS, USA — Gov. Hutchinson declared June 12-14 Free Fishing Weekend, which means anyone can fish in Arkansas without a license from noon Friday, June 12 to midnight on Sunday, June 14!

Free Fishing Weekend is an annual tradition sponsored by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and approved and declared by the governor.

This is the second time this year there's been no strings attached to fishing in the state, with the last opportunity a couple of months ago when schools were first closed due to the coronavirus.

“At $10.50 a year, Arkansas’s fishing license is one of the nation’s least expensive; it’s less than three cents per day,” said Ben Batten, chief of the AGFC’s Fisheries Division. “But even that fee is waived for this weekend to help get people outside for a fishing trip.”

Batten says June is an excellent time to fish, and this year has shaped up to be a good one with many people enjoying a return to the water.

