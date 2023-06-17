Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth on 9th Street

Hundreds gathered near 9th Street in Little Rock to celebrate Juneteenth, when enslaved African Americans learned of their emancipation.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hundreds gathered near 9th Street in Little Rock on Saturday to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved people at the Mosiac Templars Cultural Center's 14th annual Juneteenth in Da Rock festival.

"Juneteenth is not just African American history. Juneteenth is American history," said Janee Jones, who attended the celebration. "Just think about what if we didn't know what, or we didn't know something's going on today."

Mosaic Templars Cultural Center Director Key Fletcher said it's about reflecting on progress as Black Americans played an important role in shaping the nation.

"It's important to remember our Emancipation Proclamation," Fletcher said. "What that did for African Americans in the United States, and to celebrate that progress."

Vendors filled portions of 9th Street in a neighborhood that Black Americans frequented during the Civil War.

"We can celebrate the achievements of African Americans," Fletcher said. "We're also able to remember their struggles. We're able to remember the enslaved community."

During the holiday weekend, Fletcher wanted to re-create what used to be a booming part of town.

"When you think about 9th Street, it was filled with vendors, homes, a community," Fletcher said. "It was a family. Being able to bring Juneteenth back here keeps that spirit alive."