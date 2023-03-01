'Now my family is incomplete': Wife seeks justice after husband was tragically shot and killed

An Arkansas family is in grief and looking for answers after their loved one was tragically shot and killed on Saturday while he worked as a roofer.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A family is grieving after a tragic incident happened on Saturday morning, and the mother of two young children was left a widow.

27-year-old Franklin Ramirez worked as a roofer and was shot and killed while on the job.

His brother, Jesler Ramirez, described Franklin as a calm dedicated family man.

A close friend and co-worker, Ariel, said he was like a brother to him.

He was on the job with Franklin on Saturday when he was shot, and explained how the morning started as a normal day, but it quickly took a turn.

Ariel explained that Franklin went to use the bathroom near the home where he was working in rural Saline County and didn’t come back.



He added that there was a loud sound, which turned out to be a gunshot— then he and two others went to look for their friend.

They found Franklin lying on the ground.

Ariel described that they quickly went into a state of panic and called Franklin's family to deliver the horrible news.

Franklin's wife, Audy Estrada expressed that she never thought this could happen.

At first, she thought maybe he got hurt but never expected a tragedy like this, and added that her heart is destroyed and her family is incomplete.

As the father of two is remembered his family said that all they want is justice.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office stated that the incident is still under investigation, but they have identified those involved.

The family has also been working to raise money so they can send Ramirez's body home to Guatemala.