Justin Moore performs for Boys & Girls Club of Saline County benefit concert

This is the 8th year Justin Moore has performed for the organization. But, this is their biggest year yet as they're needing a lot of help due to the pandemic.

BENTON, Arkansas — There is no chart in the world that can show you the entire human toll of COVID-19.

The impacts stretch far beyond lockdowns and deaths, and COVID is still disrupting all facets of life.

But, one familiar face is helping a beloved organization keep going through it all.

Country artist Justin Moore has eight number 1 singles and has charted 16 times on U.S. Billboard's Top Country Songs. He performed in Benton Thursday night for the Boys and Girls Club of Saline County.

It was the 8th time he has done a benefit concert for the organization, raising $700,000.

"What he does for us enables us to run our programs after school and through the summers and things," said Boys and Girls Club of Saline County CEO Chris Richey.

The pandemic hit everyone hard, including the Boys and Club of Saline County. So much so, they had to close down for a period of time.

The club was able to reopen later, but still with COVID precautions. They also weren't able to serve as many kids as normal.

"We usually have around 600 members. So when the pandemic happened, of course we were limited like we could only serve 100 kids in our Riverside facility for that summer during the initial part of the pandemic," said Richey.

A huge hit to their ability to make a difference. But now that the facility is back to full operations they're coming back with a bang.