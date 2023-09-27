x
K-9 helps with drug bust in Conway County

The Conway County Sheriff's Office says K-9 Dalgo sniffed and found approximately 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 40.

CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. — The Conway County Sheriff's Office completed a drug bust early Wednesday morning with the help of a canine friend.

According to authorities, Conway County Deputy Kevin Moore was observing traffic on Interstate 40 when he conducted a traffic stop on a white BMW traveling eastbound.

Moore "developed reasonable suspicion the driver was involved in criminal activity," which sprung the deployment of K-9 Dalgo, who sniffed and found approximately 100 pounds of marijuana.

The Conway County Sheriff's Office estimated the drugs to have a street value of about $300,000. Sheriffs said the driver was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver.

