K-9 helps with drug bust in Conway County

CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. — The Conway County Sheriff's Office completed a drug bust early Wednesday morning with the help of a canine friend.
According to authorities, Conway County Deputy Kevin Moore was observing traffic on Interstate 40 when he conducted a traffic stop on a white BMW traveling eastbound.
Moore "developed reasonable suspicion the driver was involved in criminal activity," which sprung the deployment of K-9 Dalgo, who sniffed and found approximately 100 pounds of marijuana.
The Conway County Sheriff's Office estimated the drugs to have a street value of about $300,000. Sheriffs said the driver was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver.