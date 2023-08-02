Meet K9 Officer Lucy: The newest employee for Arkansas's Special Investigation Division

Arkansas's Special Investigation Division now has a new furry K9 officer who's ready to take a bite out of crime.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Attorney General's office introduced a furry new employee on Wednesday afternoon— and she's ready to take a bite out of crime.

K9 Officer Lucy and her handler, Special Agent Amber Kalmer have now been added to the Special Investigations Division.

Though Lucy might look like any other Labrador, she is highly trained and effective. She's one of 100 electronic storage detection K9s in the world and she is the only one that is in the Natural State.

"She is trained to detect chemical compounds found in data storage devices, including thumb drives and cell phones. Lucy will assist with search warrants to locate electronic devices that contain evidence critical to law enforcement, and during her downtime, she is a companion dog for victims," said Attorney General Tim Griffin. "This unique K9 unit will strengthen our ability to protect children and will be an invaluable asset to our state, "