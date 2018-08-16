NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Filmmakers, poets and artists of all kinds are bringing big crowds to the Argenta Arts District this week, Aug. 13-17, for the fourth annual Kaleidoscope LGBT Film and Culture Festival.

The event kicked off last week and has events every day through this weekend. Wednesday’s open mic poetry night is one of the festival's most popular events, and organizers say it’s all about opening minds and sharing perspectives.

"Kaleidoscope is celebrating the diversity of filmmakers in the LGBT community, and the power that the filmmakers can have of changing minds of people in and outside the community," Mindy VanKeuren said. “Art, and particularly filmmaking…it just really shows people that there are emotions and feelings that all of us have, no matter our gender, race, or sexual preference.”

There are several film screenings at the Argenta Community Theater this week.

Click here for information on times and tickets.

© 2018 KTHV