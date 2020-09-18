Body of 75-year-old man found in White River after boating accident

The body of Richard Carpenter was found nearly two hours later after a boating accident on the White River in Baxter County.

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — The body of 75-year-old Richard Carpenter of Pleasanton, Kansas was found nearly two hours after a boating accident on the White River in Baxter County Thursday evening.

According to the Baxter County Sheriff's Office, Carpenter and his son the two put the boat into the water at Buford Spur around 5:42 p.m. and were going to travel to where they were staying at near Cameron Trail.

Carpenter's son told police that his father couldn't start the motor because a rope was caught in the prop. The son said that he saw his father trying to clear the rope, but lost sight of him due to the current. When he saw the boat again his father was not in it.

Rescue personnel located the boat just south of Crooked Creek hung upon a tree limb and a rope was caught in the motor.

Around 7:16 p.m., Carpenter was found roughly 50 yards from the boat.