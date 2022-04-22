Veteran anchor Karen Fuller joins THV11 morning team

Karen Fuller, an Arkansas native, was a reporter and anchor for KATV in the 90s and through 2003. She's set to anchor Wake Up Central on THV11.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that veteran Little Rock market news anchor Karen Fuller will join the morning news team on the station’s growing weekday program Wake Up Central.

Fuller, an Arkansas native, was a reporter and anchor for KATV in the 90s and through 2003, when she left the Natural State to pursue other news anchor roles in Kansas City and later Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Fuller will appear alongside THV11 anchor Hayden Balgavy and meteorologist Skot Covert, supported by a dedicated production team.

THV11 news director Shayla Teater said, “Karen fits right in with the Wake Up Central team. Her experience and credibility are not to be missed, and neither is the momentum that’s building at THV11.”

Fuller is a graduate of Drake University in Iowa, but grew up in Arkansas. She said her earliest memory of her fascination with TV news was the day Elvis Presley died. “It was all over TV. I wanted to learn how to do what the news people were doing.”



And that she did. Her zest for journalism within her successful career has, so far, allowed her to cover stories all over, like in Cuba and West Africa. She’s interviewed countless noteworthy individuals like former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev.

Fuller is particularly proud of, however, the times that she’s gotten to cover fans of her favorite team, the Arkansas Razorbacks, at championships across the U.S. She recalled, “They are among the most loyal fans to a team, ever!”

And speaking of fans – Fuller has already reconnected with many of her former viewers, just being back in Arkansas a short time. She moved home to be with her mother, now that her two children are attending college.