Keep Arkansas Beautiful recognizes South End group for efforts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South End of Little Rock is home to many including Minnie Hatchett.

“I raised my children in this neighborhood," Hatchett said. "I've lived in the neighborhood for 32 years."

For two decades, Hatchet has led the South End Neighborhood Group in clean-up efforts to help care for the community they love.

“I need to give back to this community,” Hatchett said. “I want to stay in this community. This community made my four children who they are.”

The group helps pick up litter around the area and over time the efforts have evolved into much more.

“The first one was a little project,” Hatchett said. “After six years, we took on one of the major projects and painted a neighbor's home. We came in and we painted her house, and she stayed in it until she was 92."

More people have joined in the effort as Minnie's leadership was recognized on Saturday by Keep Arkansas Beautiful during their 20th cleanup.

“It's just incredible," Keep Arkansas Beautiful Director Colbie Jones said. "The dedication that she has to make a positive impact on her community."

Jones hopes the success and efforts of the group will inspire more Arkansans to help take care of the Natural State.

“We have to stay diligent to remove litter," Jones said. "Keep it from happening in the first place, educating people because our state is such a beautiful state that we're blessed with and we want to keep the Natural State as natural as possible."

Hatchett said there's a lot more in store for the group.

“We are doing what needs to be done," Hatchett said. "In an area that needs it most."