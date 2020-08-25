How to stay safe while running outside

The tragic death of Sydney Sutherland is an important reminder to always make sure you are staying as safe as possible while working out outside.

"You can't solve every issue, but you can do your best to protect yourself," Gina Pharis said.

Gina Pharis is the race director for the Little Rock marathon and often runs by herself.

"I run in my neighborhood, so people know me and expect me," she said.

But she admitted running alone is a big risk, and said its always better to find someone to go with you.

"Socially distanced obviously, but run with a person most of the time if you can," she said. “If you’re new to Little Rock or if you’ve been running here and want to take up running, join your local running club."

If you do have to run by yourself, Pharis recommended running close to home.

Know your route, and have somebody else know your route and when you’re going and when you’re expected back.

"Don't run the same time every time and don't run the same course every time, just for the fact that somebody might be stalking you," Pharis said.

Places like the River Trail are also good because it's rarely vacant.

Find places where you know you will always be surrounded by people and not in a secluded area.

"There's a cyclist coming or a runner coming and you're screaming, they're going to hear you," Pharis said.

If you're working out near a road, make sure you are facing traffic. Never run with your back to traffic so you can see what's coming at you.

If you want to listen to music, never put both headphones in.

"Wear one ear bud in and one out, so you can hear what's going on around you," Pharis said.

Pharis' biggest tip is to always carry pepper spray in your pocket or running pouch.

"If you feel unsafe, carry it. That's the best advice to anybody who wants to run by themselves," she said. "Those are safety precautions that everybody needs to take not just women. Because men get involved in stuff too."