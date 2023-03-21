Man cleared in 2004 murder of his daughter killed in Arkansas crash

ARKANSAS, USA — A man who was cleared of charges for the murder of his 3-year-old daughter in Illinois was killed in a car crash in Arkansas Monday afternoon, according to CBS News.
Arkansas State Police reported that 46-year-old Kevin Fox was driving on State Highway 7 near Dardanelle when another vehicle crossed his path, causing a head-on collision.
Both Fox and the driver of the other vehicle, later identified as 47-year-old Michael Glasscock, died as a result.
In 2004, Fox was arrested for the alleged murder of his 3-year-old daughter Riley. He spent eight months in jail until DNA evidence led to Scott Eby, who later pled guilty to raping and drowning Riley.
Eby received a life sentence for the crime.
In 2007, a federal jury awarded Fox and his wife $15.5 million in damages, after he filed a lawsuit accusing Will County police of framing him for his daughter's murder. The damages were later reduced to nearly $8.2 million.