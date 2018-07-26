LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - There's band camp, cheer camp, and camp where you actually camp. All keep our kids busy in the summer, but only a few teach kids a game that can teach life lessons.

The organizers of the chess camp held for a week at the Pleasant Valley Church in Little Rock are out, wanting to create nothing less than a generation of future kings and queens.

It starts with a psych-up dance like something a team might do before taking the field.

“Everybody say up, down side-to-side,” shouted Melchisedec Robinson, a chess master and the director of the camp.

“Who moves like that,” he asked.

“Rook,” about 30 fired-up youngsters shout back, referring to the castle-like piece that moves vertically and horizontally on the chess board.

“It's the greatest intervention known to man,” Robinson said. “It's over 100 years of research that shows what it does for literacy, mathematical science, analytical skills and critical thinking.”

Robinson pairs the game with dances and songs to turn chess into an exciting, brainy board game.

“It's something of unlimited greatness that you can study and never stop studying,” said 14-year-old Brennan Brewer, a Sheridan Jr. High student who stars on the North Little Rock championship chess team. “There is no cap to how good you can be. Video games, they're all just set out. They're all straight line. There's something they want you to do. Chess is something with infinite possibilities. Within the first four moves of chess there's over a million positions that could have taken place.

Brennan is called “B” to the kids at the camp. He’s a junior counselor working under Robinson and Tony Davis, a 9-time state champion.

All three speak of the educational wallop chess packs for kids.

“What our children need more today in a market, technology society, built by technology, run by technology - is impulse control,” Robinson said. “It teaches them a lot of self-control. How to think before they act. It teaches them how to analyze every move they are making.”

While the game pieces are black and white, the shades of players are infinite, as are the moves they can make.

“We have kids from home school, private school, public school, charter school,” Robinson said pointing at the line of black, white and brown faces waiting to get pizza and chips for lunch. “We have kids from all different kinds and chess is the unifying fabric.”

Robinson is just getting started with his Three Kings Chess Club. He’s trying to bring the camp to more places and can answer inquiries at 3kingchess@gmail.com.

Davis is a leader of the Urban Knights Chess Club.

