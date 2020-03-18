CONWAY, Ark. — Reports on Tuesday evening stated that a contractor employed at the Kimberly-Clark plant in Conway was confirmed positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

However, the spokesperson for the plant along with the Arkansas Department of Health has stated that the test is not confirmed positive and that the employee is only awaiting test results.

Below is the full statement from Kimberly-Clark.

The health and safety of our people is our top priority, and Kimberly-Clark has taken extra steps to keep our people and their families safe and healthy. These measures include enhanced safety measures for our office, mill and distribution center operations, which were developed in line with guidance from global health authorities.

We are aware that a contractor at our Conway, Arkansas facility is currently awaiting test results. As a precaution, we have taken immediate steps to clean and disinfect the contractor’s primary work area, and we are keeping our employees and other team members up to date on our actions as well as providing guidance on how they can protect themselves.

The Arkansas Department of Health was able to independently confirm that there have been no confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Faulkner County.

Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas:

22 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

41 people are under investigation

310 recent travelers are being monitored by ADH with daily check-in and guidance

All public schools are closed until after Spring Break

