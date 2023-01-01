King Cotton Holiday Classic returns for 4th year in Pine Bluff

Pine Bluff is hosting the game for a fourth consecutive year as tournament leaders worked to overcome challenges presented by the arctic blast.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — King Cotton is one of the biggest traditions, not only for Pine Bluff but for all of Arkansas.

Leaders of the tournament are relieved after flight cancellations impact players' arrival time. Fortunately, there was no need for an alternative plan.

For fans, this holiday tradition is an exciting time.

"When I was growing up, we couldn't wait to open our gifts," Lifelong fan B.C. Davis said. "You had to have a special outfit for the King Cotton."

Theoplis and Jimmy Johnson said attending the King Cotton is something they did for years before its hiatus.

"Back when it first came here, there would be lines all out in the hallways [and] people trying to get in here," Theoplis and Jimmy Johnson said.

Of course, we had to find the man who truly remembers. Travis Creed, the founder of the basketball tournament, was present on Tuesday for the game's fourth consecutive year in Pine Bluff.

"1983 was our first year of having the tournament," Creed said.

Creating the historic tournament was inspired by his dad, Travis "Pete" Creed, who is one of the first players of the All-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference in 1930.

Starting the tournament wasn't an easy task.

After asking for help, and getting rejected by the National Federation of High Schools, Creed said he took matters into his own hands.

"When they said we didn't have the authority to do that," Creed said. "We did the next best thing [and] got the very best high school teams across the nation that we could talk into coming into Pine Bluff."

It's that type of resilience one of today's tournament leaders Sam Glover said they needed.

"Flight canceled in New York, California, and then it was a rolling effect in D.C. and Atlanta," Glover said.

The hundreds of flight cancellations nationwide had a tremendous impact on teams' travel, but it was nothing Glover said the tournament's workers and volunteers couldn't handle.

On the first day, fortunately, things went smoothly, which is good news for kids like Barton Dejarnette, who has his eyes set on becoming a basketball star.

"I think it's a big deal," Dejarnette said. "Hopefully I play in this tournament when I'm older."

To help transport players, volunteers drove six vans to the airport in Memphis to pick up players who were re-routed.