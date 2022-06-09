Texas to reclaim title of world's largest Buc-ee's

The chain known for clean bathrooms, beef jerkey and beaver nuggets announced it is expanding its Luling location that opened back in 2001.

LULING, Texas — Buc-ee's has been busy as a beaver expanding its empire with dozens of stores throughout Texas and beyond.

But everything is bigger in Texas, so when the Lone Star State heard that the world's largest Buc-ee's would soon be built in Colorado, it said "Hold my beer and pass me some beaver nuggets."

Now, a new location going up in Luling will help Texas reclaim the biggest beaver title. The 75,000 square-foot Buc-ee's will be built next to the current Luling store on I-10, east of San Antonio. It opened back in 2003.

"Twenty years ago, Beaver and Don had the gumption to change the industry by building the first Buc-ee's Family Travel Center in Luling," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "Since that time, Buc-ee's has grown into an iconic Texas brand that now shares our Texas pride with new stores throughout the Southeast and West. We are humbled to have this opportunity to strengthen our roots in Texas and will continue to exceed our customers' expectations every chance we get."

Buc-ee's said the new Luling location will feature 120 fueling positions, plenty of clean bathrooms, along with barbecue, beef jerky, homemade fudge and more. A lot more.

Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin sometime in the fall.

For now, New Braunfels will still own bragging rights to the world's largest Buc-ee's with its 66,335 square-foot store.