Lawyer of Cody Webb seeking bail as case progresses

Cody Webb turned himself into the Hot Springs Police Department on Tuesday, after a warrant was put out for his arrest on Monday.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A father from Hot Springs has been charged with Capital Murder in connection to the death of his infant son.

Cody Webb turned himself into the Hot Springs Police Department on Tuesday, after a warrant was put out for his arrest on Monday.

Officers and paramedics initially traveled to Webb's home in response to a call of an unresponsive infant that would eventually died at the hospital.

The Arkansas State Crime Lab ruled the child's death as a homicide.

Webb's attorney, Q. Bynum Hurst, spoke one-on-one with THV11 Wednesday and said that this is an unorthodox case that you won't see often.

"These types of cases are very unusual and you don't encounter them very often in your legal career," he said. "This is a case that is very sad."

Hurst said it will take a while before the case sees any major updates or progress.

"A case of Capital Murder, everyone is always careful. Both the prosecution and the defense. They're also usually very thorough. This is a case that involves medical records," Hurst said.

Doctors, pediatricians, and other medical experts will have to be involved.

"There's no way to really say for sure, but I think the reasonable position would be it would take at least months," Hurst said.

Webb is currently being held without bail, with is something that Hurst said makes it difficult to build a defense for his client.

"Very difficult for someone to assist that is not available," he said. "So the motion for bail is very important to us to make sure that justice prevails."

In that motion, Hurst plans to argue that Webb's child already had head trauma from other incidents.

"I think it's something that we will all just have to listen and be attentive as things are filed in court and for public record," he said.

THV11 reached out to the prosecuting attorney's office, and have not heard back yet.

Hurst said they plan to bring up the motion for bail on Thursday at 9 a.m.