Legendary Four Sixes Ranch, of 'Yellowstone' fame, officially has a new owner

GUTHRIE, Texas — A legendary piece of Texas property has a new owner. And you might just know the name.

The Four Sixes Ranch near Guthrie in West Texas officially sold on Friday, according to Sam Middleton, owner and broker for Chas. S. Middleton and Son Farm-Ranch Sales.

Middleton couldn't provide more details, but it's been widely reported that Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator and producer for Paramount's "Yellowstone" series, led a group that purchased the sprawling ranch.

Fort Worth Report confirmed, via sources, that Sheridan, a Fort Worth Paschal graduate, led the sale.

At more than 142,000 acres, the Four Sixes was initially listed for $341 million. The most recent listing on the Chas. S. Middleton website had the property going for just under $200 million. Final sale details were not released.

The Four Sixes has found itself in the public eye in recent months, as it was featured prominently on this past season of "Yellowstone," the wildly popular family drama starring Kevin Costner.

While "Yellowstone" is set on a fictional ranch in Montana, the Four Sixes setting on the show is the real thing, an operating ranch near Guthrie, about four hours west of Dallas.

The Four Sixes has had strong ties to Fort Worth for over a century.

Capt. Samuel "Burk" Burnett, who founded the ranch in 1870, lived in Fort Worth, and his great-granddaughter, Anne W. Marion, eventually took control of the ranch until her death in 2020.

And about that unique name: The story relayed by the ranch is simple as that: Burnett named the land after the first brand he saw on his new cattle, a "6666."

The legend, though acknowledged as myth, is more fun to believe.

The lore goes, as passed along in this 1998 piece from Texas Monthly, that Burnett won the ranch in a card game. His winning hand? Four sixes.