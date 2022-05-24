Her family said the stroke left her without the ability to walk or talk, but she has remained steadfast in her recovery journey.

RUSKIN, Fla — A graduating senior at Lennard High School made a pivotal step in her recovery journey after she suffered a stroke over a year ago.

The stroke resulted in a brain bleed and left Hailey Highsmith unable to walk or talk, her family said. But that didn't stop her from walking across the graduation stage on May 23.

“In the beginning with brain injuries you just don’t know what will happen," said Robin Highsmith, Hailey's mom.

With the assistance of her helpful therapists, Hailey accepted her diploma and crossed the stage, making Monday's graduation a tear-jerker and an unforgettable moment for all who witnessed it.

“I loved seeing her up there with her sister because her sister has been such a good support," said Highsmith.

Hailey's mom said her life has completely changed, but her ability to succeed despite the obstacles has remained steadfast throughout her healing.

Hailey has been preparing for graduation day, working diligently with her physical therapist at John's Hopkins Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg. Although she isn't fully verbal yet, her courage to stand in front of her peers and accept her high school diploma speaks volumes. Her mom says her goal is to attend UCF in the future.