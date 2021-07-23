How to apply for LIHEAP utility assistance in Arkansas

The Central Arkansas Development Council announced the winter utility assistance program that began on July 12.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Development Council announced summer and winter utility assistance programs for Arkansans who are eligible.

The Extended Winter CARES LIHEAP Utility Assistance program began Monday, July 12, which assists underserved people in Arkansas with gas/propane bills that are past due or shut off.

The program will continue as long as funds are available.

On Monday, July 26, the Summer LIHEAP Utility Assistance program assists eligible applicants with electric bills— these bills, unlike the extended winter assistance program, do not have to be past due or shut off to receive aid.

These federally funded programs are to help manage costs of utility bills in an effort to reduce health and safety problems that arise during unsafe winter and summer weather.

Counties with the LIHEAP program: