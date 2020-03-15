LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In Governor Asa Hutchinson's press conference Sunday afternoon, he advised all public schools in the state to close their campuses to prevent the spread of coronavirus and the illness it causes, COVID-19, throughout the state.

He said due to the timing, schools may remain open Monday if needed, but mandatory closing will begin this Tuesday, March 17.

Just on Thursday, the governor had said that besides the counties with a positively infected person, it was the school district's choice on whether to close.

Most public schools will be closed until after Spring Break, with the first day back (as of now) being Monday, March 30.

So far, these public school districts have announced closure beginning Monday, March 16:

Conway Public Schools

Cabot Public Schools

Bismarck School District

Glenrose School District

White Hall School District

Dover School District

Carlisle School District

Magnet Cove School District

McGehee School District

East End School District

