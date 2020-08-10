Little Flock Police search for missing teen

Zoey Layne Brecheen, 16, left her residence in Little Flock around 12 a.m. on Oct. 8 after taking her grandmother's vehicle.

LITTLE FLOCK, Ark. — The Little Flock Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Zoey Layne Brecheen, 16, left her residence in Little Flock around 12 a.m. on Oct. 8 after taking her grandmother's vehicle, a 2006 Chevy Impala Grey in color, with Arkansas tag 074ZIS.

According to police, Zoey could possibly be with a teen male named Dakota Patton and they are possibly heading towards Las Vegas, NV. They were last seen in Foss, OK.

If you have any information regarding Zoey, you're asked to contact the Little Flock Police Department at 479-936-7911 or email detective Shawn Hollis at shollis@littleflockpolice.com.

If you see Zoey, you're asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.

She is reported missing and the investigation is ongoing.