City of Little Rock accepting proposals on how to prevent crime

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The city of Little Rock is seeing higher crime rates in 2021 than it did last year. It's reflective of a nation-wide trend. Now, the city is asking local organizations, non-profits and agencies, what needs to be done to fix this?

Friday night marked the 60th homicide for the city of Little Rock. It involved a 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a 13-year-old, and just last night there was another homicide.

As part of a larger violent crime reduction plan announced in October, the city of Little Rock has begun accepting proposals to tackle community violence. They set aside $1.5 million worth of funding from the American Rescue Plan.

We knocked on doors through the neighborhoods of different homicides. To combat crimes, they suggest:

"They need somewhere for these kids to go."

"We need more police security."

"Like the police would have to come every other day pretty much."

"Lock guns. Protect them or do something so the children can't reach them, you know?"

Every Little Rock neighbor we spoke with that lives near recent homicides said they couldn't show their face in fear of retaliation.

"We have agencies. This is a prime opportunity for us to connect and partner with agencies who are already doing the work. Who have a passion to do the work," said Michael Sanders, Community Resources Manager for the city.

Agencies and organizations can anticipate with budgets between $5,000 to $45,000 to focus on community initiatives like tutoring, social and emotional learning, recreation, housing and food insecurity and life skills.

"Who are experts in the area with city government, local government, state government, our police departments," Michael Sanders said.

Larry Clark is the founder of Life Skills for Youth in Little Rock where they foster the growth of youth in the southwest part of the city.

"We definitely need funding to assist programs that are going to offer these services. My thought is that's a good starting point," said Clark.

He says you must foster the next generation if you want to combat violence.