Little Rock animal shelter waiving adoption fees ahead of Christmas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been over a year since the Little Rock Animal Village had people, other than their staff, inside of the shelter.

That changed in November, as they reopened to the public for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

"Being reopened has its advantages," Tracy Roark, Director of Animal Services for Little Rock, said. "But when you're a shelter it also has disadvantages, and that's people walking up and giving us animals."

It's been tough for Roark, staff, and for those looking to adopt – no one was allowed inside, and everything was done virtually.

"Lots of people would call and say, 'hey, I'd like to meet this dog,'" he said. "But we weren't doing any meet and greets at that time."

But, things have changed now though. The Village is back open to the public.

"In the last month, we've done over 150 adoptions," Roark said. "That's not quite where we were before, but it's really close. So it looks like everything is going to trend back to where it was before."

But that trend raises some problems for Roark and the Village. Normal for them, means a full shelter.

This time of year could be big for them – it's the holidays! But, that comes with its own set of challenges and advice from Roark.

Pets may not live as long as you, but for their lifetime, you're all they've got.

"You're gonna have to care for it for 16-18 years, you know, just remember those things," Roark said. "We talk to people and let them know, we are an enforcement agency for the city, so we know what to ask and the things to look for."

If you do plan on adopting from the Village, there's some other perks you should know about. Starting Dec. 8th until at least Saturday, Dec. 11th, the shelter is waiving adoption fees!

Roark said this should help them. They need the room and the animals here need a home.