Little Rock apartment complex celebrates successful ownership transition

Two years ago, Madison Heights Apartment got new owners. Now, they are celebrating the success that has come with the new property managers.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A Little Rock apartment complex that was once struggling, has now been celebrating two years of turnaround.

Before the new owners took over Madison Heights Apartments, we were told the apartments were unsafe and struggling financially. Now, it's a totally different story.

"The conditions out here in the community were bad," said Eric Jordan.

He has lived at the apartment complex for five years, and he described the living conditions as mediocre until the new property owners took over.

"I think one of the big problems that we've had with some of the other complexes as the management team was usually in Dallas, Chicago, places like that," said Lee Anthony, Vice President of Central Arkansas Housing Co-op.

Central Arkansas Housing Co-op took over two years ago. They decided it was time for people in the community to do something about it.

"Knowing the folk in the community. We are a part of this community. We don't just collect rent, we are a resource for our residents," said Leta Anthony, President of Central Arkansas Housing Co-op.

Those resources are especially important since the complex is located in a food desert, with little access to fresh and homemade food.

They also make sure the grounds are kept neat and repairs are done quickly.

Now, the property managers have a big project they want to complete in the future— a neighborhood with the land they own behind the complex.