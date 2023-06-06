Little Rock plans to close Big Country Chateau

Residents have dealt with bug infestations, mold, leaks and crime for the past year. Now, the notorious apartment complex could be shut down.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've shared complaints and violations at Big Country Chateau for the past year.

Out of 151 units, only about 30 residents still live in the apartment complex.

No one new can move in; residents say no one's collecting rent and they don't know what's next.

Stacie Swiggins, one of the tenants, said she's lived for months without a working fridge or stove.

"We need help," Swiggins said. "Some of us don't have the proper funds to relocate."

Now she is covered in bruises and has an eye infection from cockroach bites.

"I have to fight roaches off my bed before I even get in it," Swiggins said.

After a year-long process of code enforcement checks, court dates and temporary housing help from the city— the final residents feel left behind.

"I'm in a ghost town," Big Country Chateau Resident Mark Behnfeldt said. "But you know what? The people that are here and the people in this community have that good hearts."

In a meeting Tuesday, the City of Little Rock said they met with court-ordered management, Tarantino Properties, and the mortgage company to figure out the next steps for relocating residents and closing down Big Country Chateau.

The city made it clear that tenants are not getting evicted.

Once all residents leave the property, there will be strict guidelines for any future management.

"Once it becomes vacant, we can make it an unsafe and vacant structure," said Kevin Howard with the city's housing program. "They have to bring the property back up to code."

However, there are some roadblocks to the transition process.

"It is hard right now because we do have a shortage of affordable housing here in the City of Little Rock," Howard said. "We're going to do our best to try to assist those individuals to find placement for them."

The city is working with local nonprofits like Arkansas Renters United for help on the ground.

"We're trying to get them out of here and find better resources for them to connect to get the help they need," Arkansas Renters United Organizer Crystal Alexander said. "The city is doing as much as they can."

While residents appreciate the city and new management's help, they said more communication is needed regarding their futures.

"For us, it's a major priority," Behnfeldt said. "We need this. You know, we're just as important as anybody else."

As people live in a complex that's falling apart,