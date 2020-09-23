Downtown Little Rock bridges will be lit red, white and blue in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The City of Little Rock announced Wednesday that the downtown bridges will be lit up in red, white and blue in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg’s death has added another layer of tumult to an already chaotic election year.

President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are plowing ahead with plans to have a new justice on the bench, perhaps before the Nov. 3 election. Trump, who traded insults with Ginsburg four years ago, was expected to pay his respects on Thursday.

The #downtown #bridges will be red, white and blue tonight in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. #RBG pic.twitter.com/oOEZzA8Ag9 — Little Rock CVB (@LittleRockCVB) September 23, 2020