Little Rock business owner brings back COVID restrictions as cases rise

Abbi Siler, owner of Abbi's Teas & Things, is taking her business back outside to keep her and her customers safe.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Abbi Siler is the owner of Abbi's Teas & Things on Kavanaugh in Little Rock.

She decided in May that her shop would reopen for people to go back inside because COVID-19 cases were down and the vaccination was available.

But now that cases are going back up she's decided to go back outside and reopen her tea stand.

It's something people are familiar with: Abbi serving customers in the front yard.

"We just decided to do the tea stand again. I did it last year, so we can do it again this year," said Siler.

Last year, she first started selling her tea outside when the pandemic started. It had been closed ever since and she began ramping up her online store, which kept her business successful, but she missed the inside interactions.

"You know, I miss having normalcy and I miss having tea parties and the delightfulness of the tea shop," said Siler.

Abbi said she is reminded every day about why she decided to take the precautions once again... making sure her customers stay safe when they come to visit her tea stand.

"Kids who can't get vaccinated. Elderly people even with the vaccine who still might have symptoms and things like that that could compromise them," said Siler.

Abbi doesn't plan on reopening the inside of her tea shop until cases and hospitalizations start decreasing again.