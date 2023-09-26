Little Rock businesses still recovering 6 months after tornado

It's been six months since a devastating tornado hit Little Rock, and businesses are still working to recover.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There's still a lot of work to be done six months after an EF-3 tornado tore through Central Arkansas.

"We've been open there since 1989," President of Purple Cow Restaurants Ken Vaughn said. "34 years as of July."

The original Purple Cow holds a lot of memories, but it looks different than how people remember it.

"It's just so near and dear to our heart near and dear to the heart of so many people in the neighborhood," Vaughan said.

According to Vaughan, they decided to rebuild in the same location after the March 31 tornado.

"We've seen some nice design options that have been given to us," Vaughn said. "We're going to be able to play around with the footprint and on the inside of course and kind of redo some things in the kitchen. Maybe get a few more seats in the dining room."

During the rebuilding process, Vaughan faced some setbacks.

"Ranging from trying to purchase the lot to our east, which didn't work out," Vaughn said. "That took up some time."

Although he's had some holdups, Vaughn said sales increased this summer because Cantrell location customers ate at other Purple Cow locations in the area.

He originally hoped to be open by November, but now it's looking more like April 2024.

"I think everybody's going to be really excited once they see what we put forth and what we're able to do," Vaughn said. "We've got some great ideas, so stay tuned."

The restaurant's neighboring business across the street, Catering to You, actually planned to reopen Wednesday, but now that's not happening anymore.

"We discovered parking lot problems, sewer line problems... drain out valve busted and fell down into the sewer line that's now been repaired," Catering to You Owner Judy Adams said. "Still waiting on things with the parking lot."

Adams said they're working as fast to reopen, but have to get through these holdups first.

"We hear every day from our customers, 'We're gonna be there as soon as you open,'" Adams said. "I hope that's the case because we need you now more than ever."