Little Rock church urges community to vote amid social unrest

In a recently rolled out campaign by Little Rock's St. Mark Baptist Church, they're urging the community to get fired up to make change happen.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In a recently rolled out campaign by Little Rock's St. Mark Baptist Church, they're urging the community to get fired up to make change happen.

"We're asking people to simply do three things: be informed, we want them to get involved and we want them to go vote," said Senior Pastor Phillip Pointer Sr.

On St. Mark's website, you'll find things like important voting dates, information on candidates, registration status, and options for voting.

The Get Fired Up campaign is an attempt to take all the passion and energy that has been part of the overwhelming reaction to this year's civil unrest and social injustices.

"This anger, this frustration, this sense that we're not being heard creates this angst, and what do I do with all of this energy? So that's the idea…it's taking it, it's not denying it, it's not trying to make light of it, it's taking it and let's use it in productive ways," Pastor Pointer Sr. said.

George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis sparked protests across the country.

Back in June, Pastor Pointer Sr. was one of several local leaders who sat down with me for a round table discussion on what could be done to prompt change.

This is just one step – but a major one – in an effort to take that same energy and put it into solution-oriented action.