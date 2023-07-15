Little Rock neighborhood rallies to clean up park after tornado

Walnut Valley neighbors spent Saturday morning cleaning up the community park that was damaged during the tornado in March.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been almost four months since a tornado in Central Arkansas damaged hundreds of homes and businesses.

Some areas, like Walnut Valley in West Little Rock, are still cleaning up the March tornado's aftermath.

On Saturday, the whole community of Walnut Valley rallied together to clean up a park, cutting weeds and mowing the grass.

However, this is more than just the typical yard work.

"Somedays it's heartbreaking," Walnut Valley resident Lauren Crutchfield said. "Somedays, we feel so blessed with all the help that comes out."

Crutchfield and her husband moved to Walnut Valley in December, not realizing the devastation that would soon hit their house.

"Two trees had fallen on our house, and we really couldn't even assess the damage until the next day," Crutchfield said. "It was unreal."

While houses still lack roofs and debris lines the road, the community park is unrecognizable from before the storm.

"Every time I drive through the neighborhood, I turn down the wrong street because it doesn't look the same," said John Payne, the neighborhood's HOA president.

Along with handling the park's landscaping, neighbors also removed trash.

"We moved here because of the neighborhood's legacy," Payne said. "It's important to get it back as best as possible. Even better if we can do that."