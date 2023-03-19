Little Rock comes together to support Black, local businesses

Two groups in Little Rock partnered up with one goal in mind— supporting Black and local businesses with an entrepreneur pop-up shop.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 13-year-old Raegan Coleman is a young entrepreneur who owns Brainfreeze Snowcones and Snacks.

She's also the mastermind behind the "Kid Entrepreneurs Pop-Up Shop."

"We just wanted the kids to come out and show their business and for everyone to support the Black community," Coleman said.

Coleman's work ethic runs in the family as her father is an entrepreneur.

"My dad wanted us to learn how to count money," Coleman said. "He just said let's start a business."

Coleman said she wanted to show kids that they don't have to be an adult to start a business.

Across Arch Street in Little Rock hosted another pop-up shop called the Melanin Market.

Billie Woods leads that pop-up shop and is the executive director of The Village, a community resource hub.

"This is a place for Black business owners to share, connect and build with one another," Woods said.

There were about 40 adult vendors who sold various original projects.

When Woods started the pop-up shop two years ago, she wanted somewhere Black business owners could go to support each other.

"We can keep the Black dollar in the Black community a lot longer," Woods said.

She considers it an asset to the community, and it's something Ward 1 Little Rock City Director Virgil Miller is happy about.

"It makes me happy to know that there's a lot of activity going on in places other than the River Market," Miller said.