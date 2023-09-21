Little Rock community remembers life, legacy of Rev. Hezekiah Stewart

Rev. Hezekiah Stewart died Wednesday night at 80. Stewart was a longtime community activist in Little Rock and founded the Watershed agency.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas residents have heavy hearts Thursday, remembering a man who provided for so many.

Rev. Hezekiah Stewart, the founder of the Watershed in Little Rock, died Wednesday night at 80.

Joe Booker, also known as "Broadway Joe," described Stewart as a passionate man with a heart of gold. Booker was a friend and mentee of Stewart.

"Giving unconditionally, that's the kind of guy he was," Booker said. "I've actually seen him give the coat off his back."

Booker said Stewart was always giving to someone in need. In 1978, he founded the Watershed, known to many as the world's first social hospital.

"He taught me how to give unconditionally," Booker said. "That's my biggest take back what he did for me, and I think that helps me with my community service and what we do here."

For more than 35 years, Booker and Stewart worked together to serve others.

"His community service," Booker said. "I don't know anybody who does it the way he's done it... just to see the success of the Watershed over the years under his leadership."

The two also served each other through a friendship that formed into a family.

"He just kind of adopted me like his son when I would come to him," Booker said. "I always call him my spiritual advisor."

With the passing of Stewart, Booker is holding on close to the memories.

"We would walk to the river, right there to Watershed," Booker said. "We had several conversations on the water."

Booker recounted the last conversation he had with Stewart.

"I visited him about three weeks ago when he was in the hospital," Booker said. "He told me some stories, which was the best thing about him, a great storyteller."

Booker said he hopes the legacy of his friend will live on.