Little Rock community rallying together for tornado clean up

Everywhere you look in the hardest hit areas, you will notice that there are hundreds of damaged roofs— one company is lending a helping hand to those in need.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you’ve been in the hardest hit areas since the tornado, you’ve probably seen the community coming together to help one another clean up.

That’s how tree and tarp crews spent the weekend in Little Rock.

"I feel like I was in the movie. And it was just like, it was a serious thing. But at the same time like this is really happening, " Treylun Gaston said.

That's what he remembers from Friday afternoon, when a tornado ripped through his neighborhood, damaging his house.

"It was trees, a million trees everywhere from the backyard and front they're just basically all gone," Gaston said.

Gaston and his family are okay, but they continue to process the scary situation.

Now, they've been shifting their focus to clean-up, and the community has been rallying with them.

"I had never seen not even half, majority of these people a day in my life, and just yesterday and the day before it was so I'm so happy that we like we all got together trying to help each other out," he said.

As a way to give back, Brad Seymour with ACS Roof Maintenance has been putting tarps on homes

"Everybody right now is just they don't know what to do. and they're just extremely grateful. So we're happy to do it," Seymour explained.

"I'm very thankful me my family are pretty thankful because they didn't have to do this, and I'm glad they did because we wouldn't know what to do," Gaston said.

"It's very rewarding. You know, when people are hurting, it's they need to be loved. And we're grateful for the opportunity to help them," Seymour said.

Seymour has at least 25 more homes to get to and said that's what they'll be doing the rest of the week.

"If you guys had any questions or need us to come out, we'll definitely come take a look," he said.