Little Rock Compassion Center out of power after weekend storms

Not only is the power out, but all the food they use to feed hundreds of people every day is spoiling.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — One of Little Rock's oldest homeless shelters is in need of help of their own.

The Little Rock Compassion Center has been operational for 23 years and has never closed its doors to anyone.

The shelter had major damage after this weekend's storms, which destroyed their air conditioning units on top of the building and several other outdoor structures.

"It took a crane to put them up there on top of the roof and that wind removed them with no effort. Just unbelievable," said Little Rock Compassion Center CEO William Holloway.

Pastor Holloway says initial estimates to replace the air condition are up to $100,000 dollars.

They have been without power for the past few days, which has led to their frozen and refrigerated foods spoiling.

The shelter serves three meals a day to about 600 people every day.

Pastor Holloway is asking for food donations that can be easily grilled, like hotdogs and hamburgers.

He is also asking for ice to help keep food from spoiling, plus, nonperishable food and snack items.

"Well, they can come by and help clean up the mess or donate or pray for us. We need it all," said Pastor Holloway.

The Little Rock Compassion Center houses around 150 people every night and they are currently using portable generators and fans to keep them cool.