LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock will be opening a cooling center on Wednesday, June 15 to help citizens get away from the heat.

The East Little Rock Community Center, located on 2500 East 6th Street, will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be a specific room for people who wish to cool off.

The city will monitor the weather to see if the cooling center needs to be open for additional days.