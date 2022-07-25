City of Little Rock opens cooling centers

As temperatures have continued to reach dangerous levels, the city of Little Rock has opened cooling centers to help residents stay safe from the heat.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As temperatures have continued to rise in Arkansas, the city of Little Rock has decided to open cooling centers to give residents a place to relax and escape the heat.

The cooling centers will be located at:

Dunbar Community Center, 1001 West 16th Street, (501) 376-1084

Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road, (501)918-3975

Stephens Community Center, 3720 West 18th Street, (501)603-9974

West Central Community Center, 4521 John Barrow Road, (501)379-1890

The centers will be open beginning on Monday, July 25 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will be open through Friday, July 29.

If the heat continues past this week, the city will determine if the cooling centers will remain open for a longer length of time.

Reports state that extreme heat is one of the leading causes of extreme weather-related deaths in the United States. People are encouraged to check on their neighbors, especially the ones who are most at risk of complications from extreme heat such as the elderly, children, and those with disabilities.