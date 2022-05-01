Little Rock officials want to curb celebratory gunfire after house is hit by stray bullet

Gwen Combs and her husband decided to go to bed around midnight... until they heard something hit their home. It was a stray bullet.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock police received several reports of gun shots ringing out on New Year's Eve, and homeowners are dealing with the aftermath.

The gunfire could be heard all over the city.

Clayton Keith sent THV11 a video of the sounds of gun shots being heard coming from every direction around his house in Pettaway.

Gwen Combs and her husband live in Hillcrest. She says she's never heard so many shots fired in one night since she's lived in her house.

That night, Gwen and her husband decided to go to bed around midnight... until they heard something hit their home.

"We heard this giant bang on our house," said Combs.

It was a stray bullet.

"It was terrifying," said Combs. "It was scary to hear something hit the house, but to see that it was an actual bullet that hit our house that was less than 10 feet from where we were sleeping was very sobering."

The Little Rock Police Department received 1,665 shots fired calls that night with 239 shot spotter activations between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. They said that was typical for New Year's Eve.

LRPD says they had adequate staffing that night, but were kept busy with the call volume.

"Luckily, no one was injured, but property damage costs somebody something. So, make the report with us if you did experience that. Then, get that to your insurance if you need to file with insurance," said LRPD's Sergeant Eric Barnes.

On Tuesday night, Little Rock Directors said they wanted the celebratory gunfire to stop. Director Ken Richardson said the gunfire is a larger problem than just on New Year's Eve.

He wants to see a plan of action that spans past celebratory gun fire on the holidays... not just relying on policing, but educating our neighbors.

"I think we need to have some intervention with young people and figuring out ways to connect with some of them," said Richardson. "Even with adults, as well, to get weapons out of their hands and get them involved with programs."